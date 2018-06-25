Now Playing
Posted: June 25, 2018

Kim Kardashian is Done with Selfies

By Estee

Power 953 News

Okay, from this moment on, no matter what you say, there’s no way you can convince me the world isn’t upside down.  Because I’ve just heard Kim Kardashian say that she’s not taking selfies anymore.

After a recent TV interview, a producer asked Kim for a selfie, and she REFUSED.  She said, “You know I don’t really take selfies anymore.  I don’t really like them.

“It’s not all about, like, sitting there taking selfies.  I used to spend so much time taking selfies . . . I just would like to live in real time a little bit more.  I don’t mind pictures, but I’m not on my phone the way I used to be.”

