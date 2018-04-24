Now Playing
Posted: April 24, 2018

Kim Kardashian’s Next Fragrance Will Come in a Bottle Shaped Like Her Body

By Estee

Power 953 News

You’ll have to clear a little extra space on your wife’s dresser for Kim Kardashian’s new fragrance . . . because it’s shaped like her BODY.

She says, “The next fragrance I have coming out in May, KKW Body, is so amazing.  It is a sculpture, basically, of my body.  It’s really cool.

“The scent is so good, I’m so proud of it.  It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that’s a color and something that’s just luminous.”

