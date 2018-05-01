Now Playing
Posted: May 01, 2018

Kim Kardashian speaks out about Khloe’s relationship with Tristan Thompson

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kim Kardashian is speaking out publicly about her sister Khloe’s relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Khloe gave birth to a baby girl named True earlier this month, days after a video surfaced of Thompson where it appeared he was cheating on her.

Yesterday Kim was on Ellen speaking out.

“I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s so (expletive) up.”

She describes it as a “sad situation.” Kardashian West says Khloe’s main focus is on being a mom. She’s taking some alone time with the baby to figure out what to do next.

Kardashian West also was careful not to say too much because she says True would one day be old enough to comprehend the situation.

