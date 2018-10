By Estee

Kim and Kanye were in Uganda yesterday . . . and they met with President Museveni.

A “source” said Kim told the President she couldn’t stay long, because she had to get back to work. Then, the President ASKED HER WHAT HER JOB WAS.

Kim said she had a TV show with her family, and they were waiting for her to get back.

By the way, Museveni gave Kim and Kanye UGANDAN NAMES . . . Kanye is ‘Kanyesigye,’ which means ‘I trust,’ and Kim got ‘Kemigisha,’ which means, ‘The one with blessings from God.’