Kim Kardashian is trying to get Twitter to add an edit function
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Kim Kadashian is really trying to be influential these days. One week after getting President Trump to pardon a woman who
did 20 years in prison on a drug rap . . . she’s trying to get Twitter to add an ‘Edit’ button.
Facebook and Instagram both have an edit function. But if you botch something on Twitter, you have to delete it and do it
over again. But Kim is
working on it.
She says she talked to CEO Jack Dorsey about it, and he “really heard her out.” Dorsey joked about the conversation with
Kim . . . but hasn’t said whether or not it’s happening.
