Posted: June 13, 2018

Kim Kardashian is trying to get Twitter to add an edit function

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kim Kadashian is really trying to be influential these days.  One week after getting President Trump to pardon a woman who did 20 years in prison on a drug rap . . . she’s trying to get Twitter to add an ‘Edit’ button.

Facebook and Instagram both have an edit function.  But if you botch something on Twitter, you have to delete it and do it over again.  But Kim is  working on it.

She says she talked to CEO Jack Dorsey about it, and he “really heard her out.”  Dorsey joked about the conversation with Kim . . . but hasn’t said whether or not it’s happening.

