Kim Kardashian Wants To Be A Lawyer

By Estee

Power 953 News

If you didn’t already believe we’re living in BIZARRE WORLD, then you haven’t been paying attention to what’s been going on with Kim Kardashian.

Lately she’s been working with the White House as the voice and face of criminal justice reform, and being named one of the most influential people by “Time” magazine.

Whether you agree with it or not, she’s about nine-tenths of the way to being LEGIT. She’s even besties now wit Van Jones from CNN. And in a new interview with him, she talked about starting a career in LAW.

She said, quote, “If there wasn’t the long college process, I would be an attorney. But I researched that in the state of California I could assist an attorney for three years and just take the bar. So you never know.”

That led to Van asking Kim if she would ever run for office. She doesn’t seem to be anywhere near that headspace, but she did say, quote, “I guess never say never. But . . . that’s not where I am. I just want to help one person at a time.”