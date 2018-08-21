Kim Kardashian, Why She Refused to Eat With North At Restaurant

By Estee

Kim Kardashian was at a restaurant in Miami and people eating there saw that she was not eating with North. The nanny was the one sitting with North, feeding and taking care of her. Of course the internet went insane. Like why would you not be with your daughter, Kim? Anyway, she claims is was because paparazzi were following her and she didn’t want North in the photos. Hard to believe this when North is always appearing on KUWTK.