Kim announced the decision yesterday, saying, “From opening locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, to having our ‘Dash Dolls’ spin-off show, it’s been such a huge part of our lives.

“We’ve loved running DASH, but in the last few years, we’ve all grown so much individually. We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on.”