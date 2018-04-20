Now Playing
April 20, 2018

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are closing all of their Dash stores because they’re too busy to deal with them

By Estee

Kim announced the decision yesterday, saying, “From opening locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, to having our  ‘Dash Dolls’ spin-off show, it’s been such a huge part of our lives.

“We’ve loved running DASH, but in the last few years, we’ve all grown so much individually.  We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families.  We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on.”

 

