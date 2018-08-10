By Estee

Power 953 News

Kanye West appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night and he raved about his love for President Donald Trump.

West’s love for Trump contradict his previous views on Republican presidents, namely George W. Bush.

He once said, on a live Hurricane Katrina telethon as Mike Meyers stood awkwardly by, that “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.”

As West told Kimmel about his support for the current Republican president on Thursday night, Kimmel asked about his previous remarks.

“You so famously and so powerfully said George Bush doesn’t care about black people, it makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does?” Kimmel asked. “Or any people at all.”

After West stared silently for several seconds, Kimmel said “Why don’t we take a break and we’ll come back.” After the break, Kimmel moved on from the Trump conversation to ask West about his family.