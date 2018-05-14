Now Playing
Posted: May 14, 2018

Kylie Jenner’s Bodyguard Speaks Out, Says He’s Not The Father

By Estee

Power 953 News

Last week, rumors started circulating that Tim Chung, a member of Kylie’s security detail, is the REAL father of Stormi.

Fans flooded social media with side-by-side comparisons of Tim and Stormi’s faces, describing their similarities.

Up until now he’s been silent about it all, but had now decided to open up.

Chung is slamming any speculation as to who the baby’s daddy really is.

On Saturday, Chung took to his  Instagram, which has over 735,000 followers, and wrote, “I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable.”

“Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis [Scott], their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only,” Chung continued on the post which was captioned, “My first and last comment.”

