Posted: June 12, 2018

Kylie Jenner has deleted all photos of Stormi Webster’s face from Instagram

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kylie Jenner has deleted all photos of Stormi Webster’s face from Instagram.

She shared a new selfie showing off her freckles while Stormi’s face remained hidden from view.  “I spy with my little eye…,” Kylie Jenner wrote.

When an Instagram user noted Kylie had “cut her baby out” of the photo, the new mom replied, “Yeah I cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now.”

Kylie didn’t go into detail about her reasoning behind the decision.

