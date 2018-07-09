Now Playing
Posted: July 09, 2018

Kylie Jenner has revealed she is no longer adding fillers to her lips!

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kylie Jenner has revealed she is no longer adding fillers to her lips! She looks like OLD KYLIE. She shared a new photo of her “new” lips on Instagram.

“She looks like the old Kylie here idk why,” one fan wrote in the comments section, to which Jenner responded, “I got rid of all my filler,” with two flushed face emojis and one smiley face emoji.

