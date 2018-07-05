Sign in with your existing account
Kylie Jenner’s Infant Daughter Has $22,000 Worth of Shoes
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Kylie Jenner showed off part of her daughter Stormi’s shoe collection on Snapchat, and it’s MASSIVE. According to Britain’s
“Daily Mail” tabloid, it’s worth $22,000 . . . including a $1,000 pair by Giuseppe Zanotti.
Keep in mind the kid is five months old . . . and CAN’T EVEN WALK YET.
In the video, Kylie says, “Stormi can finally fit into some of her sneakers . . . Her dad gave her a bunch of vintage shoes.
So, I’m about to see if she likes shoes. Too cute.” (
Cosmopolitan)
