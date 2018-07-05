Now Playing
Posted: July 05, 2018

Kylie Jenner’s Infant Daughter Has $22,000 Worth of Shoes

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kylie Jenner showed off part of her daughter Stormi’s shoe collection on Snapchat, and it’s MASSIVE.  According to Britain’s  “Daily Mail” tabloid, it’s worth $22,000 . . . including a $1,000 pair by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Keep in mind the kid is five months old . . . and CAN’T EVEN WALK YET.

In the video, Kylie says, “Stormi can finally fit into some of her sneakers . . . Her dad gave her a bunch of vintage shoes.  So, I’m about to see if she likes shoes.  Too cute.”  ( Cosmopolitan)

