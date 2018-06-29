Now Playing
Posted: June 29, 2018

Kylie Jenner, Kanye West Among the Most Influential People on the Internet

By Estee

Power 953 News

“Time” magazine released a list of the 25 Most Influential People on the Internet.  It includes a few givens, like Kylie Jenner and Kanye West.

Other celebrities who made it include:

• Rihanna

• The Korean boy band BTS

•Matt Drudge, political commentator and creator of the Drudge Report

• Busy Philipps . . . Yes, the actress from  Freaks and Geeks”“Dawson’s Creek”, and  “Cougar Town”.  For some reason she’s pretty hot on  Instagram.

• The Students of Parkland, Florida

