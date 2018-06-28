Now Playing
Posted: June 28, 2018

LeBron James’ Kid Might Play Ball with the Sons of Scottie Pippen and Kenyon Martin

By Estee

Power 953 News

Lebron James’ son Lebron Jr. is only 13 and he’s already a star on the basketball court.  And this probably won’t hurt:  TMZ  says he’s probably going to enroll in a private school called Sierra Canyon in L.A.

That would make him teammates with Scottie Pippen Jr. and Kenyon Martin Jr.  Assuming he makes varsity, which seems likely.  It also ramps up speculation that Lebron Sr. is heading to the Lakers… since his son could be in L.A.

Graduates of Sierra Canyon include Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Ireland Baldwin, Willow Smith, and Marvin Bagley . . . the #2 pick in this year’s NBA draft.

