LeBron James Leaves Cleveland Again, and Signs with the Lakers

By Estee

Power 953 News

Lebron James didn’t waste much time deciding on his next move. Last night, on the first day of free agency, he announced that he’s leaving Cleveland again . . . this time for the L.A. Lakers.

He signed a four-year, $153.3 million deal with the Lakers. That’s the most L.A. could offer . . . but he’s leaving roughly $53 million on the table. The Cavs could’ve offered him five years and more than $205 million if he stayed.

The fourth year of LeBron’s new contract is reportedly a player option, so if things don’t work out in L.A., he can opt out after three years.