By Estee

Power 953 News

The L.A. Lakers were listening to Eminem at practice on Wednesday, and for some reason, the reporters asked Lebron James about it. And I’m glad they did, because he had a great response.

He said, “Today was ‘White Boy Wednesdays.’ Seriously . . . only white boy music today, which I enjoy. I love Eminem, but it wasn’t just Eminem. We had a lot of good music today.”

He later added, quote, “It’s a universal thing, right? It’s just like ‘Taco Tuesdays.’ It’s a thing.”