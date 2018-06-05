Reese Witherspoon is returning as Elle Woods in the “Legally Blonde” movies.

She’s in talks to do “Legally Blonde 3”. There aren’t any other details for now . . . so it’s unclear which other cast members might be back, or what it’ll be about. Reese did the first “Legally Blonde” 17 years ago, in 2001.

Then, the sequel “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde” came out in 2003.