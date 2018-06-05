Now Playing
Posted: June 05, 2018

Legally Blonde… 3?

By Estee

Power 953 News

Reese Witherspoon is returning as Elle Woods in the  “Legally Blonde” movies.

She’s  in talks to do  “Legally Blonde 3”.  There aren’t any other details for now . . . so it’s unclear which other cast members might be back, or what it’ll be about.   Reese did the first  “Legally Blonde” 17 years ago, in 2001.

Then, the sequel  “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White &amp; Blonde” came out in 2003.

 

