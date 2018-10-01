Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 01, 2018

Lindsay Lohan Got Punched in the Face While Livestreaming Herself Harassing a Homeless Family in Russia

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Over the weekend, Lindsay Lohan live-streamed herself in Russia, being punched by a homeless woman, after she tried to take the woman’s children

It’s complicated and weird, but here’s what we know:

Lindsay was in Moscow, when she just came across a homeless family . . . two adults and two young boys.  She got out of her car and confronted the family LIVE on her Instagram.

She claims they’re Syrian refugees, and accused the parents of human trafficking. Doesn’t explain why, but assumes they’re holding the kids against their will.

Lohan tried to physically GRAB the kids.

So the woman PUNCHED LINDSAY IN THE FACE.

You don’t see the punch, you just see the camera shake.  Then you see Lindsay CRYING and saying, “You guys, I’m so scared.”  Then it ends.

Lindsay took down the video, but someone captured and posted parts of it.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All
Follow POWER 95.3
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.power953.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE