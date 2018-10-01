By Estee

Power 953 News

Over the weekend, Lindsay Lohan live-streamed herself in Russia, being punched by a homeless woman, after she tried to take the woman’s children

It’s complicated and weird, but here’s what we know:

Lindsay was in Moscow, when she just came across a homeless family . . . two adults and two young boys. She got out of her car and confronted the family LIVE on her Instagram.

She claims they’re Syrian refugees, and accused the parents of human trafficking. Doesn’t explain why, but assumes they’re holding the kids against their will.

Lohan tried to physically GRAB the kids.

So the woman PUNCHED LINDSAY IN THE FACE.

You don’t see the punch, you just see the camera shake. Then you see Lindsay CRYING and saying, “You guys, I’m so scared.” Then it ends.

Lindsay took down the video, but someone captured and posted parts of it.