By Estee

Power 953 News

Disney won’t be satisfied until it does a live action / CGI remake of every single one of its animated movies. Next up: “Lilo & Stitch”. That’s the 2002 movie about the Hawaiian girl who befriends a weird little alien.

Disney says the producers behind the live action version of “Aladdin” will handle this one. But there’s no cast or timetable yet, so it’ll be a while before it’s out. The “Aladdin” movie hits theaters next May.

( The Hollywood Reporter)