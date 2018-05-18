Now Playing
Posted: May 18, 2018

MAC MILLER ARRESTED FOR DUI, HIT AND RUN

By Estee

Power 953 News

Mac Miller, rapper and Ariana Grande’s ex bf, was arrested for drunk driving and hit-and-run after he crashed his car in the San Fernando Valley early yesterday morning.  Police say Mac crashed into a pole and knocked it over . . . then he and his two passengers took off on foot.  But somebody saw the whole thing and called the cops.

A police source says Mac was, “the most polite and nice intoxicated person we’ve ever seen.”

 

