MAC MILLER ARRESTED FOR DUI, HIT AND RUN

By Estee

Power 953 News

Mac Miller, rapper and Ariana Grande’s ex bf, was arrested for drunk driving and hit-and-run after he crashed his car in the San Fernando Valley early yesterday morning. Police say Mac crashed into a pole and knocked it over . . . then he and his two passengers took off on foot. But somebody saw the whole thing and called the cops.

A police source says Mac was, “the most polite and nice intoxicated person we’ve ever seen.”