By Estee

Power 953 News

Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose at his home in the San Fernando Valley on Friday. He was only 26.

Mac was reportedly found on a bed around noon. A friend called 911, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. An official cause of death won’t be released until toxicology tests are completed.

Mac had just released his latest album, “Swimming”, on August 3rd. It debuted at #3.

Mac battled substance abuse issues for years. Ariana Grande made it pretty clear that his addictions were a factor in their breakup back in May.

Shortly after they split, Mac crashed his car into a pole and fled the scene. He was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run.

In an interview a few years ago, Mac said, quote, “I’d rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged-out mess who can’t even get out of his house.

“Overdosing is just not cool. You don’t go down history because you overdose. You just die.”

One last note: Billboard.com felt that it was very important to inform the public that, in the wake of Mac Miller’s death, his tour has been canceled. Good thing they cleared that up.