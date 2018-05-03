Macklemore Used Drugs to Cope with Fame

By Estee

Power 953 News

Macklemore admits he used drugs to cope with fame. He says, “There was a rapid transition, and to have the world’s eye on me all at once . . . I didn’t know how to deal with it. I didn’t know how to adjust, so I escaped.

“Over the years I figured out how to deal with it, and it’s by not giving [an eff] . . . There will always be [haters], you have to be at peace with yourself.”