Posted: May 03, 2018

Macklemore Used Drugs to Cope with Fame

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Macklemore admits he used drugs to cope with fame.  He says, “There was a rapid transition, and to have the world’s eye on me all at once . . . I didn’t know how to deal with it.  I didn’t know how to adjust, so I escaped.

“Over the years I figured out how to deal with it, and it’s by not giving [an eff] . . . There will always be [haters], you have to be at peace with yourself.”

