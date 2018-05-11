Man Breaks Into Rihanna’s Home, Spends The Night

By Estee

Power 953 News

Someone broke into Rihanna’s home and STAYED THE NIGHT.

Rihanna was NOT home at the time and the police were alerted when the security company got suspicious that her alarm had been tampered with.

When they showed up, they found a 26-year-old guy, and they arrested him for felony stalking.

He resisted arrest, and had to be TASED. It’s unclear as to whether or not he will face additional charges for that. He’s being held on $150,000 bail.