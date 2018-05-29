Mariah Carey Sells Ex’s Engagement Ring

By Estee

Power 953 News

What do you do with the engagement ring your ex gave you? Do what Mariah did… SELL IT. She sold the ­35-carat diamond engagement ring her ex James Packer gave her two years ago. Surprisingly though, he paid $10 million, she got $2.1.

This was not because she needed the money, it’s so she can just get rid of him and all his baggage … finally. She has been very vocal recently about her choice to move forward in her life.