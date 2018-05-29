Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: May 29, 2018

Mariah Carey Sells Ex’s Engagement Ring

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

What do you do with the engagement ring your ex gave you? Do what Mariah did… SELL IT. She sold the ­35-carat diamond engagement ring her ex James Packer gave her two years ago. Surprisingly though, he paid $10 million, she got $2.1.

This was not because she needed the money, it’s so she can just get rid of him and all his baggage … finally. She has been very vocal recently about her choice to move forward in her life.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation