Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: September 12, 2018

Mark Wahlberg’s Daily Schedule Is Intense, and Early

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Mark Wahlberg shared the details of his daily schedule with his Instagram followers, and it’s definitely interesting.

His typical daily schedule begins when he wakes up at 2:30 A.M.  Then, he has some time blocked off for prayer . . . and by 3:15, he’s having breakfast.

His first workout is scheduled for 3:40 to 5:15 A.M.  Then, he showers.

At 7:30 he plays golf, and then at 8:00 he has a snack.  We assume he’s having a snack WHILE playing golf, otherwise, that’s barely enough time to play a couple holes.

At 9:30, he does “cryo chamber recovery,” and then at 10:30 he has another snack.  At 11:30, he does some combination of “family time, meetings, and work calls,” which seems like a complicated balance.

At 1:00 P.M. he has lunch, which is late . . . considering it’s 10-and-a-half hours AFTER he gets up.  Apparently, that’s why he needs all those snacks.

At 2:00 P.M. he has more meetings and work calls.

At 3:00 he picks the kids up from school.  At 3:30 he has another snack.

At 4:00 he does a second, one-hour workout.  Then he showers again.

He has dinner and family time at 5:30 P.M., followed by a 7:30 bedtime.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All
Follow POWER 95.3
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.power953.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE