Mark Zuckerberg Is No Longer Third Richest Man

By Estee

Power 953 News

Last month, Mark Zuckerberg was named the third-richest person on Earth, leaping ahead of Waren Buffet with a net worth of $81.6 BILLION.

Didn’t last long though… yesterday, Facebook stock dropped 20% on a weak earnings report, and Zuckerberg lost $17.6 billion. With a loss that big, he didn’t just drop to fourth . . . he dropped to SIXTH.

But the worst part is that he somehow has to figure out how to survive on just $64 billion. (Obviously sarcastic…)