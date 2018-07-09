Sign in with your existing account
Mark Zuckerberg Is Now the World’s Third-Richest Person
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has overtaken Warren Buffet to become the world’s third-richest person. He’s now worth $81.6
billion, about $373 million more than Buffett.
(It’s crazy that $373 million is just one step up.)
Zuckerberg only trails Amazon’s JEFF BEZOS with $142 billion and Microsoft founder BILL GATES with $94.2 billion.
And now for the first time the three richest people all made their fortunes from technology.
Zuckerberg just passed Buffett on Friday, when Facebook shares climbed 2.4%, according to the
Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
