Posted: July 09, 2018

Mark Zuckerberg Is Now the World’s Third-Richest Person

By Estee

Power 953 News

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has overtaken Warren Buffet to become the world’s third-richest person.  He’s now worth $81.6 billion, about $373 million more than Buffett.   (It’s crazy that $373 million is just one step up.)

Zuckerberg only trails Amazon’s JEFF BEZOS with $142 billion and Microsoft founder BILL GATES with $94.2 billion.

And now for the first time the three richest people all made their fortunes from technology.

Zuckerberg just passed Buffett on Friday, when Facebook shares climbed 2.4%, according to the  Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

