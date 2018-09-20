Now Playing
Posted: September 20, 2018

Maroon 5 is Probably Doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show

This isn’t official yet, but everyone on the planet is reporting that Maroon 5 is heading up the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The band won’t comment, and here’s all the NFL will say . . . “It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show.

“We are continuing to work with Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show.”

Two mentions of Pepsi in a two-sentence statement.  Well played, Mr. Goodell.  Well played.

The Super Bowl goes down February 3rd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

