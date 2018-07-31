Now Playing
Posted: July 31, 2018

Matt Damon could use a little good advice these days, and he’s getting it . . . from his best friend Matt Damon

By Estee

Power 953 News

Sources say Matt is basically Ben’s LIFE COACH now.

Matt has advised Ben on everything from his love life to his sobriety . . . and even his wardrobe.  “Ben doesn’t make a move without getting feedback from Matt.  He has the self-confidence and thick skin that Ben always lacked.”

Although maybe Matt’s not the best person to take advice from . . . because the sources say he was totally cool with Ben’s giant phoenix  back tattoo.

