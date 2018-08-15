Now Playing
Posted: August 15, 2018

Matt Lauer agrees to multi-million dollar deal

By Estee

Power 953 News

Matt Lauer has got to pay up! Former ‘Today’ host who was accused of, and admitted to, acting sexually inappropriate in the workplace, has agreed to pay his soon to be ex wife $20 million.

Their split has been amicable, especially since the kids’ well-being is at stake. Haven’t they gone through enough?

What’s till up in the air is their $36 million estate. Who’s going to get that?!

 

 

