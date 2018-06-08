Now Playing
Posted: June 07, 2018

Maury Invites Drake to Paternity Test. Is He The Father?

By Estee

Power 953 News

Maury Povich just invited Drake on his show to find out if he is the father!

As we’ve reported, there is an adult star who claims her son Adonis is Drake’s son.

Maury says he’s offered his expertise to other rappers in the past, most recently a lie detector test to Cardi B and Offset who went through a rough patch of alleged cheating shortly before she announced she’s pregnant.

