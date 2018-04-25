Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: April 25, 2018

Meek is Free!

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

After five months in prison on a probation violation, Meek Mill was released yesterday.  He was sentenced to two to four years, but he’s been fighting the conviction.  And the Pennsylvania Supreme Court let him out while he appeals it.

Meek had plenty of support from celebrities, including Colin Kapernick, Kevin Hart, Jay-Z, T.I., Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, who actually  took Meek to the game last night after his release . . . in a  helicopter!  And he got a sweet  ovation from the crowd.  ( CNN)

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation