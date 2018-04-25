Meek is Free!

By Estee

After five months in prison on a probation violation, Meek Mill was released yesterday. He was sentenced to two to four years, but he’s been fighting the conviction. And the Pennsylvania Supreme Court let him out while he appeals it.

Meek had plenty of support from celebrities, including Colin Kapernick, Kevin Hart, Jay-Z, T.I., Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, who actually took Meek to the game last night after his release . . . in a helicopter! And he got a sweet ovation from the crowd. ( CNN)