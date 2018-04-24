Meek Mill Is Released From Prison

By nigelsealy

After being in prison for nearly five months Meek Mill is now a free man.

The Philadelphia Supreme Court order an immediate release of Meek Mill after it was determined that “there was credibility issues with a police officer who was a “critical witness” in the trial against Meek Mill.

In addition, Kevin Hart had visited Meek Mill today an said “Meek Mill is Frrrrreeeeeeeee ….I just left from seeing him in jail with @michaelgrubin and we were just told that he is being released. Woooooooow……Stand Up Philadelphia!!!!!

Meek Mill lawyer said in a statement:

“We are thrilled that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has directed Judge Brinkley to immediately issue an order releasing Meek on bail. As we have said all along, Meek was unjustly convicted…

Meek Mill released a statement on his Instagram and said:

“I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including Jay Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. To the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice – not only for my case, but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct. Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career.”

