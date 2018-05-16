Now Playing
Posted: May 16, 2018

Meghan Markle’s Dad Is Having Surgery and Will Probably Miss the Royal Wedding

By Estee

Power 953 News

The weird, dramatic saga of  Meghan Markle’s dad not attending her wedding this Saturday has come to an end.

Thomas Markle CANNOT attend the wedding. So although he changed his mind yesterday and wanted to attend, he can no longer do that because he’s having heart surgery this morning.

Apparently, his heart took some serious damage from that heart attack last week . . . and chances are he won’t be well enough to travel to London this weekend.

Soooo there ya go. Daddy Markle will NOT be at the wedding, he’ll be watching like the rest of us.

Live coverage will begin Saturday 7am ET (that’s us) and available on CBS, The Today Show (NBC), PBS, and BBC America.

