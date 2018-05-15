Meghan Markle’s Dad May Not Attend the Royal Wedding

By Estee

Meghan Markle’sfather Thomas Markle may not be in London to walk his daughter down the aisle when she marries Prince Harry this weekend. And there are two reasons for that.

First, he had a heart attack about a week ago. But he was actually STILL planning to be at the wedding, until it was revealed that he had been STAGING paparazzi photos of himself.

They were nothing scandalous. They just showed him getting fitted for his wedding outfit, looking at pictures of Meghan and Harry, reading a picture book about England . . . stuff like that.

But it made him look like he was cashing in on his daughter’s new royalty . . . which he claims isn’t the case. He says the paparazzi had been posting unflattering pics of him, so he just wanted to control the way he was portrayed.

Sources say Meghan is pleading with her dad to come anyway.