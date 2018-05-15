Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: May 15, 2018

Meghan Markle’s Dad May Not Attend the Royal Wedding

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Meghan Markle’sfather Thomas Markle may not be in London to walk his daughter down the aisle when she marries Prince Harry this weekend.  And there are two reasons for that.

First, he had a heart attack about a week ago.  But he was actually STILL planning to be at the wedding, until it was revealed that he had been STAGING paparazzi photos of himself.

They were nothing scandalous.  They just showed him getting fitted for his wedding outfit, looking at pictures of Meghan and Harry, reading a picture book about England . . . stuff like that.

But it made him look like he was cashing in on his daughter’s new royalty . . . which he claims isn’t the case.  He says the paparazzi had been posting unflattering pics of him, so he just wanted to control the way he was portrayed.

Sources say Meghan is  pleading with her dad to come anyway.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation