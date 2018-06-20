Now Playing
Posted: June 20, 2018

A Michael Jackson Musical Is in Development

By Estee

Power 953 News

A musical based on Michael Jackson is in development, and it’s on track to make a Broadway premiere in 2020.

There aren’t many details . . . but it’s probably safe to assume that the production will focus on his music career, not the child sex abuse allegations.  Especially since his estate is involved.

His music WILL be included . . . but there isn’t any confirmation on what songs they’re using, or how they’ll be used.

