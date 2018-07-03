Now Playing
Posted: July 03, 2018

Mila Kunis Explains Why Pregnancy and Divorce Rumors are So Hurtful

By Estee

Power 953 News

It’s easy to believe that rich, famous celebrities are just ASKING for all the attention they get.  But tabloid rumors shouldn’t be part of the bargain.  In the new issue of  “Cosmo”, Mila Kunis explains why they can be so hurtful.

She says,”I know that I’m pregnant about once a year and my husband and I are getting a divorce once a year.  I know this because I go down the grocery store aisle, and I see it on the cover of magazines . . .

“The only thing that’s upsetting is my parents and my grandparents sometimes get confused . . . At one point when I was pregnant, [the tabloids] said that I had an emergency and was rushed to the hospital, and my face was on the cover.

“The amount of stress that caused my family, nobody will understand.  Although my dad is always very hopeful that the pregnancies are true.  He’s always like, ‘Is there really another?'”

 

