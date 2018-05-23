Millie Bobby Brown Wants Kim Kardashian On ‘Stranger Things’

By Estee

Whoaaaaa, so imagine for a second … the Kardashians take on STRANGER THINGS.

Well, it could happen, because Millie Brown, who plays Eleven on the show, wants Kim on Stranger Things.

After being asked if there were any actors Brown would love to join the show, she screamed “A Kardashian!”

Kardashian seems to be on board with Brown’s suggestion, as she replied on Twitter, “10 [woman raising her hand emoji]!!!!!”