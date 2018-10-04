Netflix Will Make New Movies Based on “The Chronicles of Narnia”

By Estee

Power 953 News

Netflix has acquired the rights to the seven “Chronicles of Narnia” books . . . and they’re developing new movies and shows based on them.

One report says they want to build a “cinematic universe . . . in the vein of ‘Star Trek’ and Marvel.”

Disney made three “Chronicles of Narnia” movies over the past 13 years: “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” in 2005, “Prince Caspian” in 2008, and “The Voyage of the Dawn Treader” in 2010.

The fourth book “The Silver Chair” was being developed for a movie, but it never got off the ground. The people who were working on it are still in the fold, but it’s not clear if the Netflix franchise will have anything to do with the Disney movies.