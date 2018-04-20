Now Playing
Posted: April 20, 2018

New Kanye Music

By Estee

Power 953 News

If you haven’t noticed, Kanye West has been posting super-deep thoughts in Twitter, “Cars have four wheels.  Hoodies have hoods.  It’s amusing to me when someone says this is an original hoodie.  Bro . . . it’s a hoodie.”

But he took time out of that “important” work to announce that he’s got TWO albums coming.  On June 1st, he’ll drop a solo album with seven songs . . . then on the 8th, he’s releasing an album with Kid Cudi.  He and Cudi even have a name:  KIDS SEE GHOST.

 

