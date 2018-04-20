New Kanye Music

By Estee

If you haven’t noticed, Kanye West has been posting super-deep thoughts in Twitter, “Cars have four wheels. Hoodies have hoods. It’s amusing to me when someone says this is an original hoodie. Bro . . . it’s a hoodie.”

But he took time out of that “important” work to announce that he’s got TWO albums coming. On June 1st, he’ll drop a solo album with seven songs . . . then on the 8th, he’s releasing an album with Kid Cudi. He and Cudi even have a name: KIDS SEE GHOST.