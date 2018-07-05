Now Playing
Posted: July 05, 2018

New Music! Justin Timberlake “Soulmate”

By djnailz

Power 953 News

The Summer starts NOW! JT just surprised his fans with a new song to kick of the hottest time of the year. Check out “Soulmate” his first release since his February album  Man of the Woods (below).

 

Justin is currently across the pond in Europe for his second leg of his “Man of the Woods” tour.

 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
