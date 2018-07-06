Now Playing
Posted: July 06, 2018

New in Theaters: “Ant-Man and Wasp” and “The First Purge”

By Estee

Power 953 News

1.   Ant-Man and the Wasp   (PG-13)    Trailer

Paul Rudd is on house arrest after the events of  “Captain America: Civil War”.  But that doesn’t stop Michael Douglas and Evangeline Lilly from asking for his help in trying to rescue the original Wasp, Michelle Pfeiffer, from wherever she disappeared years ago.

2.   The First Purge  (R)   Trailer  (Opened Wednesday)

The fourth movie in the series is a prequel where a new political party offers $5,000 to anyone who’ll stay on Staten Island while they conduct a social experiment of letting people violently release their aggression in an isolated community for 12 hours.

3.  And now, some limited releases you may or may not care about:

. . . The Whitney Houston documentary  Whitney, which is an R-rated behind-the-scenes look at her life and music.  ( Uncensored Trailer)

. . . Sorry to Bother You is a satire starring Lakeith Stanfield as an African American telemarketer who gets a tip from Danny Glover that the secret to success is to use an extremely nerdy “white man’s” voice.  The rest of the cast includes Tessa Thompson, Terry Crews, Omari Hardwick, Armie Hammer, and Steven Yeun.  ( Trailer)

