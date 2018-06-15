Sign in with your existing account
A New Workout Program Shocks You While You Exercise . . . and Produces Way Quicker Results?
By
Estee
Power 953 News
A New Workout Program Shocks You While You Exercise . . . and Produces Way Quicker Results?
A gym in New York City called Shock Therapy hooks people up to special suits that are powered with something called Electronic
Muscle Stimulation Technology.
So while you’re exercising, it’s sending safe little pulses of electricity through your muscles, which helps activate them
and makes the training more effective.
And they say that the shocks are so effective that you’ll get results in HALF the time it would normally take. Their workouts
only last 30 minutes, but the benefits to your body are just like the ones you’d get if you worked out normally for an hour.
They’re charging $50 per class for the treatment. And there’s no word on whether they plan to expand their program to other
gyms or other cities.
