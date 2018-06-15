By Estee

Power 953 News

Nick Cannon, who’s worked with Pete Davidson on Wild ‘N Out, was one of the first to know about Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande’s engagement.

Nick Said Davidson called him asking if he should do it. Nick supported him and told him to do what he felt was right.

Cannon even offered to officiate their wedding.

“I’ll officiate. I don’t know how long they’ll last if you let me do it, but I’m up for it,” he jokingly said.