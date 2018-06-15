Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 15, 2018

Nick Cannon was one of the first to know about Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande’s engagement

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Nick Cannon, who’s worked with Pete Davidson on Wild ‘N Out, was one of the first to know about Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande’s engagement.

Nick Said Davidson called him asking if he should do it. Nick supported him and told him to do what he felt was right.

Cannon even offered to officiate their wedding.

“I’ll officiate. I don’t know how long they’ll last if you let me do it, but I’m up for it,” he jokingly said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation