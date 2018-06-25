Now Playing
Posted: June 25, 2018

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra getting serious… meeting the family

By Estee

Power 953 News

Meeting  her family!

Weeks after actress from the show Quantico, Priyanka Chopra accompanied Nick Jonas to his cousin’s wedding, the new couple are currently vacationing in India so he could meet her momma!

“They’re very happy,” says a source close to the couple. “It’s getting serious.”

Jonas later shared a video of Chopra laughing and smiling to his Instagram Story, captioning it, “Her” with a heart eyes emoji.

 

