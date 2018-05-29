No, Nicki Minaj and Eminem Aren’t Dating

Last week, someone on Instagram asked Nicki Minaj if she’s dating Eminem, and she replied YES. She was joking, but of course, it spread all over the Internet.

Well, during a show in Boston over the weekend, Eminem asked the crowd, “How many people . . . want me to date Nicki Minaj?” When they cheered, he said, “Well [gosh darn] it me too.

“Nicki if you get this message, just text me later, we’ll talk about it.”

To which Nicki Tweeted the following response: “LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me. Love him so much.

“Em we need you on the ‘Queen’album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse.”