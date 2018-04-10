Nicki Minaj Announces Two New Singles & Release Date

By nigelsealy

Nicki Minaj has been on hiatus for the past couple months away from social media and the music scene.

Nicki Minaj has been posting random numbers on her twitter and then deleting them. Which has lead to heavy speculation, what is Nicki Minaj going to be revealing this Thursday.

Nicki Minaj finally revealed two new tracks “ Barbie Tingz” and “ ChunLi” which will be coming out this Thursday.

Check out her post below: