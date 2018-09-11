By Estee

Power 953 News

Nicki Minaj is sharing HER side of the altercation she had with Cardi B on Friday, where Cardi attacked her and tried to throw a shoe at her.

On her “ Queen“ radio show yesterday, she said, “The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch of upper echelon . . . people who have their lives together.

“The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion I will never forget. I was mortified. I could not believe how humiliating it all felt . . . how we made ourselves look.”

One of the reasons Cardi B attacked her was because she claimed Nicki had bad-mouthed her BABY, and questioned Cardi’s abilities as a mother.

But Nicki denied it. She said, “I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting. It’s so crazy to me that people always need to make [me] the bad guy. When you have to say that I said or did something that I never said or did . . .