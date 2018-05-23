Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: May 23, 2018

Nicki Minaj had to cancel her appearance on The Ellen Show yesterday due to “doctor’s orders”

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

She teased that she planned on making an announcement on the show.

She tweeted an update to her fans, though she gave no detail on why she couldn’t make the show. “I couldn’t fly out to shoot Ellen. [Doctor’s Orders]. I’m sad about that,” she wrote.

“There’s an announcement I was going to make on Ellen.”

“I’ll make it tomorrow via social media instead. Love you.”

With Minaj’s upcoming album  Queen dropping June 15, we can only speculate that the news will be unreleased songs or potentially a worldwide tour.  We’ll have to tune in to her socials to find out.

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation